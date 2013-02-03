3 of 5

Get-up plank

(works abs, back, hips, triceps, shoulders)

A. (top left) Begin in a modified side-plank position with legs stacked and knees bent; put your body weight on your left forearm and side of left leg and hips. Hold a kettlebell in your right hand, with your right elbow bent and weight resting against your forearm.

B. (bottom right) Lift your hips so your body is straight from knees to shoulders. At the same time, straighten your arm and press kettlebell toward the ceiling. Slowly lower your hips and arm to starting position. Do 15 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 3 sets.



Trainer tip: Keep the kettlebell directly above your shoulder, and focus your eyes on it.