Green Guide to Fitness Gear

Made from preconsumer T-shirt scraps, the Yogoco yoga bag is earth friendly and ever-handy. It has zip-up compartments for your mat, keys, phone, and water bottle—and anything else you routinely drag to the gym. ($89; Yogoco)
Sigg bottles
Drink to your health. Stay hydrated with Sigg’s new Hot/Cold aluminum water bottle. Recent research shows that some types of plastic leach chemicals into bottled water. That’s not a problem with Sigg’s bottles—they’re lined with a water-based nontoxic coating. ($27.99; www.mysigg.com)
BPA-free Camelback
Camelbak: The company created a healthier plastic for all of its reusable bottles, which come in nine colors and sizes ranging from a half-liter to a liter. ($10 to $12; www.camelbak.com)
Luna Minis
Best bar: Luna Minis. At just 80 calories and 2.5 fat grams (or less), plus 4 grams of protein, these tasty three-bite bars are great to eat before heading to the gym or after a walk. ($11.99 to 14.99 for an 18-count box; www.clifbarstore.com)
Kleen Kanteen
Klean Kanteen: Made of stainless steel, these 12- to 40-ouncers come in six cool hues—Black Eclipse, Green Moss, Ocean Blue (shown), Orange Sunset, Pink Renewal, and Tree Bark. ($20 to $28; www.kleankanteen.com)
O.N.E. Coconut Water
O.N.E. Coconut Water. This slightly coconut-flavored drink only has 60 calories per 11 ounces and replenishes electrolytes without artificial sweeteners. Great during a long bike ride. ($5.59 to $5.79 for 1 liter; www.organicdirect.com)
