Oil: A Surprising Skin-Smoother

October 25, 2012
Get a gorgeous complexion

Hard to believe, but oil is making news for a good reason: It's rife with natural antiaging ingredients that can help keep skin healthy and smooth.

These new formulas are lightweight, absorb almost instantly on the skin, and offer a wide range of benefits—from plumping to hydrating, from dissolving makeup to boosting cell turnover.

Here, a quick guide to the best new oils to come down the skin-care pipeline.
Decolletage smoother

Gently massage Molton Brown Unwind Samphire Vital Body Oil ($42) into your neck and chest before bedtime, so its emollient olive and coconut oils and mineral-rich plant extracts can soothe this often-neglected area.
Collagen-boosting night oil

An organic dry oil that sinks into parched skin, L’Occitane Immortelle Regenerating Concentrate ($58) combines geranium essential oil and organic sunflower and evening primrose oils—a virtual mother lode of firming fatty acids—with immortelle essential oil, a collagen-stimulator that fights free radicals.
Nourishing under-eye toner

Sundari Chamomile Eye Oil ($42)—a mix of antioxidant-laden avocado, sweet almond, and jojoba oils—delivers a youthful-looking sheen around the eyes by revitalizing crepey skin.
Soothing lip saver

The jojoba and almond oils in Ramy Beauty Therapy Lip Oil ($18) soften chapped lips, while freeze-dried collagen spheres (yeah, you read that right) instantly fill in tiny lines.
Uber moisturizer

A nongreasy treatment for both face and body, Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil ($10.99; drugstores) is infused with rose hip and sesame oils to hydrate skin and visually airbrush wrinkles and scars. Sweet.
Illuminating face wash

An oil that washes away oil? That’s right. Shu Uemura Brightening Cleansing Oil ($75) dissolves excess sebum and pries dirt from pores, so both can be easily rinsed away.

