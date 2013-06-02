30-Minute Strength Program

3 of 8

Side plank with rear dumbbell fly

(for core, shoulders)

Position body with left (bottom) leg bent, right (top) leg extended, left hand under left shoulder. Body should be in a straight line with hips lifted and shoulder pressing away from your ear. Hold a dumbbell in right hand, arm hanging straight down from shoulder. Holding body still, arc weight out and up until right hand is directly above shoulder. Squeeze backs of shoulder muscles for 1 count, then slowly lower arm to starting position. Do 8–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 2–3 sets.