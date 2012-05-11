Makeup Bag Must-Haves

Health.com
May 11, 2012
A good foundation

Almay pure blends Makeup in Naked (left, $13.99; drugstores) provides lightweight, long-lasting coverage.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in True Beige (right, $10.95; drugstores) nourishes skin with vitamins B and E.

 

Cover-ups

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer (left, $30) keeps skin hydrated with a botanical blend of extracts.

Maybelline New York Mineral Power Natural Perfection Concealer (right, $8; drugstores) comes in six versatile shades. 

 

Shimmering shades

Three Custom Color Specialists eye shadow in Champagne, Gilded, and Fawn (left to right; $22.50 each) are universally-flattering shades with the perfect hint of sheer shimmer.

 

Touch of pink

Nars Blush in Orgasm ($25)  gives a natural-looking flush, thanks to its near-transparent pigments.

 

