Eye Shadow Made Easy

E.L.F. Get the Look Set in Neutral Eyes ($5)

Kits tend to contain only one thing I truly want. But each item in this refreshingly inexpensive set proved handy. The neutral shadows can be worn sheer or layered for a bolder look. The chocolate pencil is soft but not mushy, so you can draw a crisp or smudged line. The double-sided wand holds a clear gloss for naturally enhancing lashes and a gutsier gel for shaping and holding brow hairs. And the tweezers and eye shadow brush rival far pricier tools.



Bottom line: Five high-quality products for $5? I’m sold—with cash to spare.

Next page: Patterned palette