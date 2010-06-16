SOS: Save Our Skin!

Come winter, we can’t live without these seven products.

More
Health.com
June 16, 2010
1 of 7

Weapons against winter skin

From Health magazine

Come winter, we can’t live without these six products.

 

Next page: Body wash that softens

 

 


Advertisement
2 of 7

Body wash that softens

Eucerin Calming Body Wash ($7.99; drugstores) is an oil-based allover cleanser that contains omega-3 fatty acids to help prevent moisture loss.

 

Next page: Mighty moisturizer

3 of 7

Soothing scrub

Slough away dead skin with the gentle blend of oatmeal and shea butter in St. Ives In-Shower Exfoliating Body Polish in Oatmeal & Shea Butter ($6.99; drugstores).

 

Next page: Head-to-toe hydrator

Advertisement
4 of 7

Head-to-toe hydrator

Relieve dry, itchy skin with the nourishing agave and cactus extracts found in Jergens Naturals Hydrate Daily Moisturizer ($8.49; drugstores).

 

Next page: Hand lube

Advertisement
5 of 7

Hand lube

Packed with moisturizing glycerin and sooth­ing chamomile, Pharmacopia Lavender Hand Cream ($10.25) offers a nongreasy solution to chapped hands.

 

Next page: Foot cream

Advertisement
6 of 7

Foot cream

The antibacterial coconut milk of Curél’s Target Therapy Foot Cream ($4.99; drugstores) softens rough skin, while urea works to dissolve calluses.

 

Next page: Cuticle oil

Advertisement
7 of 7 Francesco Mosto (all)

Cuticle oil

Want to stave off ragged cuticles? Try Sally Hansen Salon Healing Cuticle Oil ($6.50; drugstores), which contains soothing botanical oils.

 

 

 

Related stories

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up