Your Secret Dry Spots Uncovered!

When was the last time you considered lubing up your brows? Exactly. Few of us think to do so, which is why the skin under them tends to get red, itchy, and flaky this time of year. Moisturizing twice a day with a very gentle cream—one that’s free of irritating fragrance and antiaging ingredients like retinol, acids, and vitamin C—should solve the problem, says Kenneth Howe, MD, of Wexler Dermatology of Manhattan and consult for Lubriderm. We like Aveeno’s Advanced Care Moisturizing Cream ($9.99). But if a week or two passes with no improvement, see a dermatologist for something stronger. You may have seborrheic dermatitis, which is born of the same yeast that is thought to cause scalp dandruff.