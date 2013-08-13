The Best Anti-Aging Secrets

1 of 17 Getty Images

What's her secret?

We’ve all been there: That moment midappointment when you catch yourself shamelessly staring at your hairdresser, dermatologist, or dentist and thinking, How the heck does she pull it off? What’s the secret to her great hair, pore-free complexion, or flawless teeth?



Well, we decided to go straight to the source and find out how to get that ageless look—naturally. We asked the beauty industry’s most sought-after stylists, aestheticians, and MDs to divulge their tricks for stopping the clock. If there’s no fountain of youth, their unexpectedly simple advice might be the next best thing.