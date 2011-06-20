Fitness Finds Under $100

By Amanda MacMillan

So you took a break from fitness and healthy eating during the holidays. You resolved to hit the gym, drink more water, and lose weight in the New Year. And how's it working out for you?



If your answer is not as well as you'd hoped, we've got some help for you. Maybe you just need some motivation—some great new fitness gear that you'll want so badly to show off, it'll get you out the door. Since budgets are tight (and you've probably resolved to save money, too), we chose fun fitness finds all for less than $100. Whether you're an advanced athlete or an exercise novice, a walker or a runner, a biker or a hiker, here are some great health-inspiring finds.