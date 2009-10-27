Back Fat Be Gone

5 of 5 David Martinez (all)

Elbow Kiss

For chest, shoulders



Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand. Raise your arms out to the sides to shoulder height. Then turn palms so they face upward, bend elbows to 90-degree angles, and draw your arms together in front of your chest so that both of your elbows “kiss” and the sides of your forearms touch. Slowly extend your arms back out to the sides, then lower to return to starting position. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps.



Trainer tip: Don’t let your shoulders lift along with your arms. Instead, think about your shoulder blades sliding down your back.