Steam It Up

Heal parched skin

Got dry winter skin? You don’t need an expensive moisturizing treatment from a spa. Just give your face a steam bath before applying your usual salve. (Pour hot water into a large bowl, put a towel over your head, and bend your face close to the bowl.) The warmth and moisture open pores so they can better absorb your moisturizer, says Robin Ashinoff, MD, director of cosmetic dermatology at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.