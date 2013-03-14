5 Steps to Wide-Awake Eyes

Liquid concealer formulas work best. (Ones with reflective pigments are ideal because they give luminous coverage without looking cakey.) Nick Barose, a celebrity makeup artist for Clarins, suggests applying foundation first to help blend in your concealer for a more natural look. We love L’Oréal Paris Visible Lift Line-Minimizing and Tone-Enhancing Concealer ($11.95).
Let lighting work for you
Highlighters, with their ultrafine shimmer particles, create an ageless radiance around the eye area. The most understated look comes from highlighting pencils in muted shades of champagne, camel, and gold; avoid pink because it can accentuate red tones in and around eyes, says Joanna Schlip, makeup artist for Physician’s Formula. One to try: Almay Bright Eyes Liner and Highlighter Duo ($8.49). For the most natural-looking glow, add a bit of highlighter at the inner corners of your eyes and right below the arches of your brows.
Choose a shadow wisely
Shadow should accentuate eyes—not their surrounding imperfections. Avoid blue, purple, mauve, and lilac tones; these shades exacerbate dark circles. Instead, try a shimmering peach across the lid. If redness is an issue, choose a green hue to counteract the crimson: Avon True Color Eye Shadow in olive ($4) works well on all skin tones.
Add eye-popping accents
Using a softer-than-black brown or bronze liner, rim top and bottom lids, carrying color from the inner corners and up and out a bit toward temples to lift and elongate eyes. Then swipe on a coat of mascara, focusing on the outer corners to get a wide-awake look, says Beauty.com makeup artist Tina Turnbow. The slender brush on Estée Lauder Sumptuous Bold Volume Lifting Mascara ($19.50) will help you reach those outer baby lashes.
