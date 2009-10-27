Style Secrets: How to Balance Wide Shoulders

The extra-wide straps on this silky dress keep shoulders in proportion. Bonus: The waist-cinching sash gives you a feminine, hourglass shape. Esprit dress ($119.50);Delman Jesse heels ($365)
A casual weekend outfit
A jacket with soft shoulders makes a wide upper body appear less bulky, while skinny jeans enhance the curves you have below. Linen tank top ($78), pleated jacket ($118), and ballet flats ($118), all by Boden; Levi’s Skinny Jeans($69.50)
Looks to avoid
Puffed sleeves and a double-breasted collar add unwanted width up top.
