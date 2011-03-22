The Best Bathing Suit for Your Body
The Best Bathing Suit for Your Body
Kate Stinchfield
March 22, 2011
1 of 10
The perfect fit
Got curves? A bum? Or just need a suit that really stays put? We found dozens of great options (for as little as $24!) for real women.
2 of 10
Small bust
(
from left to right
)
Bust Booster:
Lightly padded bra cups on Cia Maritima’s suit give you believable cleavage. ($110)
Fake with Frills:
Enhance your top half with the ruffles on this
Victoria’s Secret PINK bikini
. (Top, $26.50; Bottom, $24.50)
Play with Fabric:
The shirring on this
J. Crew suit
creates the illusion of a bigger bust. (Top, $42; Bottom, $44)
Bandeau Rules:
Avoid a pancake effect by choosing a strapless top with padding, like this one by Lenny. ($202)
Try a Triangle Top
This
Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha bikini
plays up a small chest with just the right cut. ($156)
3 of 10
Full bottom
(
from left to right
)
Skirt Suit:
A mini with a slit, like this one by Faded Glory, keeps fabric from bunching. (Top and bottom, $12 each)
Curve Appeal:
Perfect for pear shapes, this
Land’s End suit
has a ruched overlay that drapes nicely over hips. ($84.50)
Patterns on Top:
This skirted two-piece by Kmart keeps you covered where it counts. (Top and bottom, $18.99 each)
Eye-Catching Details:
The sweet bow on this
Spiegel suit
draws attention up and away from problem spots. ($39)
Real Ringer:
Get extra fabric where you need it and a big reveal where you don’t with this
Carmen Marc Valvo suit
. ($150)
4 of 10
Flattering patterns
(
from left to right
)
Get Busy:
The pattern on this
Calvin Klein suit
keeps the eye moving, creating an overall slimming effect. ($98)
Shrinking Dots:
A petite all-over print, like the one on this
Land’s End suit
, makes you look smaller. ($96.50)
Making Waves:
Eyes will skim over stomach rolls or back bulges when you wear
Jantzen’s swirly print
. ($105)
Optical Illusion:
Vertical and angled stripes on this
Spiegel one-piece
have a slenderizing effect. Great price, too! ($39)
5 of 10
The over-40 bikini
(
from left to right
)
Benefits Below:
This bikini from
Carmen Marc Valvo
has a flattering, full-coverage bottom. (Top, $79; Bottom, $62)
Choose Padding:
Show off with the support and coverage of this
Sonoma life + style halter
. (Top and Bottom, $38 each)
Sleek and Chic:
This classic white Michael Kors bikini skirt slims your hips and thighs. (Top and Bottom, $100 each)
Pretty Patterns:
These Perry Ellis Swim bottoms afford extra coverage with a wide waistband. (Top, $64; Bottom, $54)
A Sleek Cover Up:
This
Very Sexy Victoria’s Secret tankini
does modesty with style. (Top and Bottom, $48 each)
6 of 10
Short torso
(
from left to right
)
Low Rider:
This
bikini bottom from Nautica
has a curved waist that lengthens your center. (Top, $68; Bottom, $52)
Helpful Halter:
The empire waist on this Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha suit makes your middle look long and lean. ($176)
Go Grecian:
Elongate your body from head to toe with V Del Sol’s Mediterranean-blue one-shoulder suit. ($128)
Pattern Play:
This Lauren by Ralph Lauren suit stretches your torso with a printed top and solid bottom. ($103)
Cinch It:
An easy lengthening trick? Pick a suit that has a high-belted waist, like this
Victoria’s Secret Retro Bustier
. ($88)
7 of 10
Big bust
(
from left to right
)
Seeing Red:
Molded cups in the MagicSuit designed exclusively for
Victoria’s Secret
keeps things in place. ($134)
Try Underwire:
This stylish Freya suit has a band underneath the bust for extra support. (Top, $76; Bottom, $52)
Double Coverage:
The multiple straps on this nautical
Land’s End suit
offer twice the support. ($59.50)
Animal Attraction:
A small print on this bikini by Michael Kors plays down a big chest. (Top, $62; Bottom, $52)
8 of 10
Stay-put suits
(
from left to right
)
Cover Up:
The three-quarter-length sleeves on
Nautica’s Rashguard top
offer extra sun protection. (Top and Bottom, $48 each)
Sport Shorts:
These board shorts by
Athletech for Kmart
won’t budge during sports. (Top and Bottom, $18.99 each)
Freedom to Play:
The racer back on this
Land’s End suit
lets you swim or spike volleyballs with ease. ($89.50)
Super Support:
The Lycra in this
Nike two-piece
helps prevent jiggling. (Top and Bottom, $40 each)
9 of 10
Slimming colors
(
from left to right
)
Slimming Royal:
Tame a less-than-taut tummy with the rich hue (and ruched fabric) of this
Miraclesuit
. ($128)
Go Deep:
The flattering color and plunging neckline on this maroon
Land’s End suit
helps to stretch you out. ($86.50)
Try Eggplant:
The lovely hue and sweetheart neck of Lauren by Ralph Lauren’s suit take the focus off your tummy. ($85)
Not-So-Basic:
Black is always slimming, and this
Miraclesuit’s fabric
is gathered on the side to cinch you in. ($140)
10 of 10
Tummy flatteners
(
from left to right
)
Belly Blaster:
Ruching conceals ab flab on this
Carmen Marc Valvo cobalt tankini
. (Top, $128; Bottom, $62)
Detailed Diversion:
The white diagonal stripes on this
Chadwicks tank
visually whittle your waist. ($59.99)
Middle Management:
With a wide, stretchy waistband, like the one on this
DKNY suit
, your tummy is held in. ($108)
Special Effect:
The center ruffle on this
Miraclesuit
emphasizes length, not width. ($140)
