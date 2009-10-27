All the Right Moves to Avoid Back Pain

Got lots of back pain? These easy everyday fixes will keep it at bay.
Advertisement
2 of 4
How to make the bed
Tackle the farthest corner first, crawling on hands and knees and engaging your core muscles. Ease back to fit other corners.
For changing pillowcases: Place pillow under one arm, gather the case together, and fit it over the end, shaking the pillow in. (Don’t pin the pillow to your chest with your chin. That puts the cervical spine in a hyperflexed—i.e., bad—position.)
3 of 4
How to load a dishwasher
Point your nose and toes in the same direction so you’re not twisting at the waist, which stresses the lower back. Bend your knees and load heavy pieces on top to ease back strain.
Advertisement
4 of 4Istockphoto (all)
How to dry your hair
Don’t whip your head upside-down to towel-turban; that’s like giving yourself mini-whiplash. Sit on the toilet or tub for a better base of support, with feet on the floor. Then dry or style.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.