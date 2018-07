America's Healthiest Diet Tricks

You know you have to burn 3,500 extra calories to lose a pound. But do you really know what your daily calorie burn is? Wearing the Bodybugg ($249 for the unit and one phone-coaching session) can help you keep track. It downloads to an online application that shows how much you’ve burned (or need to burn) to meet your daily, weekly, or overall weight-loss goal. You can create a custom food-and-exercise plan, too.Too little sleep triggers a hormone that causes cravings and decreases one that tells you to stop eating. To hike your chances of a good snooze, try a Dream Essence Lavender Scented Aromatherapy Eye Mask ($24.95).