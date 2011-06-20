Healthy Gifts for the Foodie
Home
Food
Healthy Gifts for the Foodie
Rozalynn S. Frazier
June 20, 2011
1 of 7
Tea time
Tea lovers will love microwave-safe
Trudeau Corp. Silicone Tea Infuser and Cup Lid Sets
($6).
2 of 7
Drink up
Update her glassware with chic
CB2 Ibiza Wine Glasses
($3.95).
Reindeer games
Need stocking stuffers? Try
Lindt Gold Reindeer
($4), in milk, dark, or white chocolate!
3 of 7
Whisked away
Brighten her kitchen with rainbow-hued
MoMA Silicone Whisks
($32).
Chop chop!
The cheery
MoMA Colorful Rings Cutting Board
($28) is odor-resistant and dishwasher-safe.
Shake it up
Add flavor sans calories with
Saltworks Fusion Salts
($18).
4 of 7
Instant barista
Break her Starbucks habit with the
Krups XP1020 Steam Espresso Maker
($65).
Cheese Please
The
CB2 Marble Cheese Tray
($16.95) is perfect for party-throwers.
5 of 7
Coffee break
Give coffee lovers a jolt of style with the
Design Room Group Tartan Cappuccino Set
($26).
Impressive spread
She’ll wow guests with
Sur La Table Porcelain Plates
($15.95), yummy
Paulette Macarons
(12 for $18), and modern
Doileez
($25).
Hit the mats
Liven that holiday table with
Crate & Barrel Milano Place Mats
($10.95).
Bowled over
Stock your fave baker with
Preserve Mixing Bowls
($25).
6 of 7
To-die-for desserts
Help her create fab fare with
Baked: New Frontiers in Baking
($29.95).
7 of 7
Andrew McCaul (all)
Wine-to-go
Give better bubbly in the insulated
Built One Bottle Tote
($12–$16).
