Quick and Easy Appetizers

Throwing a dinner party for friends or family doesn’t have to mean abandoning your diet, or slaving away for days in the kitchen. Try these six stress-free recipes that will impress guests without expanding any waistlines.Guests will love this Asian-inspired appetizer, especially because they can eat it with their hands. And, as a bonus, vitamin-packed veggies and protein-rich shrimp provide a low-cal filling. Swap fatty peanut-butter-based dressings for this tangy dipping sauce and slash nearly all the fat without skimping on taste. Just make sure to allot some prep time to cut the veggies or delegate it to any friends and family who want to help.