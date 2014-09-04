4 Weeks to Flat Abs

2 of 5

Supported side plank

(works side and central abs, plus outer thighs and arms)

Kneel and lean the left side of your torso on top of an exercise ball. Press your left hand to the floor on the far side of the ball and extend your legs, pressing the outside of your left foot into floor and lifting your right leg to hip-height so your foot is in line with your hips and shoulders. Reach your right arm toward ceiling. Hold for 60 seconds or as long as you can, then switch sides and repeat.



Trainer tip: To work up to this advanced move, start with the lower leg bent and knee resting on the mat (don’t lift top leg); progress to both legs straight and stacked.