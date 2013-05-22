7 Valentine Sweets Under 71 Calories

May 22, 2013
Trimming down Valentine's Day

Just made that New Year's resolution to get in shape? No need to worry about staying on track this Valentine's Day. We've got the perfect low-cal solutions to enjoy this holiday's treats without blowing your diet.
Red Hots

22 Red Hots, from ferrarapan.com
49 calories
Gourmet Fortune Cookie

From Lady Fortunes
70 calories
Godiva Dark Truffle Heart Biscuit

From Godiva
53 calories
Valentine’s Day Candy Corn

11 pieces of candy corn
70 calories
Kiss Me Frog

From Hagensborg.com
64 calories
Tiny NECCO Sweethearts Conversation Hearts

15 Conversation Hearts
45 calories
Chocolate Covered Cherry

70 calories

