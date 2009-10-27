4 Budget Meals, No Shopping Required

Looking back, the 10-course Thanksgiving menu you planned was a wee bit overzealous. Now your cabinets are chock-full of cans, jars, and bottles you have no intention of using. Get inspired with these four easy recipes that will leave your kitchen with plenty of room for holiday goodies.
Instead of buying a box of croutons, toss leftover chunks of hearty cornbread in this salad. The zesty homemade dressing, made from extra virgin olive oil, contains half the saturated fat of other creamy dressings.
A far cry from the brown sugar sweetness of traditional sweet potato casseroles, this five-ingredient recipe is the perfect savory snack. By using low-fat dairy products, this recipe contains only 6 grams of fat (a fraction of other recipes). With as much fiber as two cups of brown rice, you won't be left with a rumbling stomach.
Looking for a way to use the squash from your cornucopia centerpiece? Not only does this dish use ingredients readily available in your kitchen, but it is low in cholesterol and diabetes friendly. Squash is naturally rich in vitamin A, which may help prevent plaque buildup in arteries—so enjoy this delicious dish guilt free.
Using cranberry sauce as a sweetener, this hearty stew can feed up to 10 hungry houseguests. Plus, it calls for 12 ounces of Guinness that you can steal right from Uncle Bill's cooler. The low-sodium broth will cut salt intake by two-thirds, and substitute whole-wheat macaroni to increase heart-healthy fiber by 2 grams.