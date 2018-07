2 of 19

Fruity cocktails

Peach Melba Cocktail (left)

132 calories, 0g fat

Cook 2 pints fresh raspberries or one 10-ounce bag frozen raspberries over medium heat with 1/4 cup sugar and 1/3 cup water 7–10 minutes or until completely broken down. Press through strainer, discarding seeds. Let cool. Pour about 3 tablespoons (1 quart total) peach nectar and 1 tablespoon raspberry puree into Champagne glasses; add chilled Champagne to fill each (2 bottles total). Garnish each with fresh-raspberry skewer.



The Golden Apple (right)

97 calories, 0g fat

Into each glass, pour 1 tablespoon vodka (1 pint total) and 1 tablespoon Calvados (1 pint total) over ice. Add sparkling cider to fill (2 bottles total) and a red apple slice.