Check out these smart and sneaky ways to chill your next hot flash.
Quick cooldown
For emergency hot-flash relief, tuck a Cleavage Cooler ($32.99 for two) into your décolletage. Seriously. These gels work to relieve your body heat and come with a thermal case to keep them cold.
Temperature control
Whether you’re wearing a power suit or your favorite sweats, in an office or out on a walk, a microweight tank from SmartWool ($45) will help regulate your temperature. You won’t believe you’re wearing wool. It’s available in black, white, and pastels like celadon.
Laugh it off
MenOpop ($24.95), an activity book complete with pop-up uterus, will help you see the silly side of menopause.
Sleep easier
Here’s how to beat night sweats in style. The Henley T and matching capri pants by CoolJamaz ($75) wick away moisture to keep you dry and comfy. Available in black, pink, and mint green.
Calm down
Before bed enjoy a 100-calorie box of Dreamerz Chocolate S’Nores ($2.25 for an 8-ounce serving). It contains melatonin, a natural sleep hormone, and Lactium, a protein that—like a warm glass of milk—helps you unwind.
No more hothead
If all else fails, put a Chillow ($40) in your pillow. This refillable cushion will cool off your head, which makes the rest of you feel cooler, too.
Blow it away
The Cool It! Personal Fan ($22) by Brookstone is a battery-powered desktop minifan perfect for office hot flashes. We love it in lime green.
Better than coffee
Women with hot flashes should skip the caffeine and try Republic of Tea’s Get a Grip ($10 for 36 tea bags) instead. It’s specially formulated for menopausal women and includes black cohosh, chasteberry, and dong quai with rooibos, a South African herb celebrated for its antioxidant powers.
