A New Zealand study found that women who took one gram of calcium citrate for five years had twice the risk for heart attack. A second study found that people (particularly women in their 70s) who took at least 500 milligrams of calcium daily had a 30% higher heart attack risk than those who did not.One possible reason could be that extra calcium builds up in the arteries, however this has not yet been confirmed. (Consult your doctor if you take supplemental calcium; some research has suggested that calcium could protect the heart.)