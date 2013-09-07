French Toast 3 Ways

Once used as a last attempt to save stale bread, French toast has evolved into an international breakfast staple. Whether you stick to the basics or top your toast with fruit and specialty syrups, it proves to be an easy way to please a hungry breakfast crowd. Enjoy our fresh takes on your old favorites.Perfect for a holiday brunch, this irresistible baked French toast is prepared the night before and goes straight from the fridge to the oven. Try using thick slices of whole-grain bread for a fiber boost.