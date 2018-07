We might want to pass on most of the contraception methods of the past, but some age-old strategies just won't go away. Although it's often touted by doctors as ineffective, withdrawal got a tentative thumbs-up in a 2009 report published in the journal Contraception Lovesick teenagers probably aren't wise to rely solely on this method, but the report did state that withdrawing on time, every time has only a 4% pregnancy rate. By comparison, condoms , when used every time, have a 2% pregnancy rate, according to the report."I think there's a lot of variation in effectiveness" says Jennifer Wu, MD, a gynecologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "Someone in a long-term committed relationship will have very different results than 17-year-olds."