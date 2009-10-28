Make the Most of Summer Squash

The mild taste of squash makes it perfect for all the tangy, tasty flavors of summer. Plus squash is healthy, inexpensive, and easy to prepare. Put your spice rack to use with these savory squash recipes.This meatless masterpiece will have your taste buds jumping for joy. Using a winning combo of garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese, this dish kicks it up a notch with chipotle chiles. The zucchini helps add plenty of waist-slimming fiber and more than 20% of your daily recommended iron. It's the perfect summertime supper to enjoy outside.