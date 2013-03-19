Throw a Healthy Tapas Party

Get creative with your tapas! Either nectarines or peaches can be used for this crisp, refreshing skewer. Low-fat mozzarella will cut back on fat so you can enjoy these pesto-drizzled appetizers guilt free. With a prep time of just 15 minutes, these skewers can be prepared while your guests mingle. In addition to the sweet and savory taste, this dish is a great source of vitamin C and calcium.