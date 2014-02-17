Long day at work? Never fear! Toss together one of these great takes on greens. Even if your fridge is looking a little bare, these recipes are made with easy-to-find, healthy ingredients.Potatoes may get a bad rap from most diet plans, but this salad proves that carbs aren't the enemy. In fact, potatoes are rich in vitamin C and potassium. Combined with the protein-rich chicken and zesty tarragon, this salad will surely make a satisfying supper.