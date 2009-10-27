Make-Ahead Potluck Recipes

October 27, 2009
Your ticket to a healthy buffet

If you're stressed about battling the calorie minefield at the buffet line, don't worry. These great-tasting potluck recipes provide a healthy alternative to fattening potato salad, fried chicken, and hot dogs.

Potluck Potato Casserole
Instead of a calorie-laden green-bean casserole, try this low-sodium crowd-pleaser for your next outdoor event. The recipe uses real butter for a rich flavor, but fat-free chicken broth and sour cream keep the fat content low. Assemble this recipe ahead of time, refrigerate it, and pop it in the oven just before your event. Remember to put the cornflakes on just before baking for maximum crunch.

Try this recipe: Potluck Potato Casserole
Garden Vegetable Crustless Quiche

Ideal for morning potlucks, this quiche is a lighter version of your favorite brunch fare. Using egg substitute in combination with fresh eggs cuts cholesterol, without losing any taste. Reduced fat cheese brings a savory flavor, and the low-cal veggies add plenty of antioxidants. Bake the night before and simply reheat before your event.

Try this recipe: Garden Vegetable Crustless Quiche
Greek-Style Picnic Salad

This recipe is filling enough to be an entree, but still low in calories. It has that distinctive Mediterranean taste but uses reduced-fat feta cheese, lemon, and sun-dried tomatoes to add flavor, not fat. To get a truly authentic Greek flavor, substitute two teaspoons of fresh oregano for the dried. And it makes 10 servings—perfect for sharing.

Try this recipe: Greek-Style Picnic Salad
Garlicky Spinach Dip With Hearts of Palm

Kick the flavor of your usual spinach and artichoke up a notch with this spicy dip. Spinach gives you plenty of iron and folate, while garlic is thought to benefit your cardiovascular health. A touch of Asiago cheese adds that extra zest, and provides a nice complement to the mild mozzarella. Use the recipe for homemade corn chips—they really stand up to this thick dip.

Try this recipe: Garlicky Spinach Dip With Hearts of Palm
Cabbage-Pineapple Slaw

This light summer slaw is packed with all your favorite fruits: pineapples, apples, and raisins. The cabbage and celery add a nice crunch, and their slightly bitter flavor works well with the tangy pineapple. Plus, the apples are full of fiber and vitamin C. If you want to add a boost of protein and even more crunch, almond slivers make a great addition.

Try this recipe: Cabbage-Pineapple Slaw

