Make-Ahead Potluck Recipes

If you're stressed about battling the calorie minefield at the buffet line, don't worry. These great-tasting potluck recipes provide a healthy alternative to fattening potato salad, fried chicken, and hot dogs.Instead of a calorie-laden green-bean casserole, try this low-sodium crowd-pleaser for your next outdoor event. The recipe uses real butter for a rich flavor, but fat-free chicken broth and sour cream keep the fat content low. Assemble this recipe ahead of time, refrigerate it, and pop it in the oven just before your event. Remember to put the cornflakes on just before baking for maximum crunch.