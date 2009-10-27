Campfire Recipes

Though camping is the perfect excuse for trail mix and PB&Js, these slightly more sophisticated recipes are perfect for a scrumptious campfire feast.



Beef Kebabs

Nothing tastes quite like a savory meal cooked over a campfire. Though vitamin B–rich beef adds a rich flavor, use potatoes if you don't have a cooler. Squash and mushrooms are great for traveling and add vitamin C and iron, but don't be afraid to substitute your favorite veggies. Try these grill tips:

Use a metal grate to cook the kebabs. If you're using wood skewers, soak them in water first so they don't burn. Let them cook for 15–20 minutes to ensure they're done.

Try this recipe: Beef Kebabs

