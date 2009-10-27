Don't be tempted by that cup of sugar-laden Kool-Aid or ice-cold margarita! When you need a summer drink, use these four light summer sips that will quench your thirst and cost you less than 250 calories.Upgrade your orange juice–based mimosa with this festive drink. Use prosecco, an Italian wine, to provide a bubbly base to this recipe without costing as much as Champagne. The passion-fruit juice will bring the same tangy flavor as OJ, without the acidity.