Healthy Father's Day Gifts for All Dads

Chances are, Dad will break out the grill sometime this summer, so offer him healthier grilling options. The Joy of Healthy Grilling: Keeping the Fat Low and the Flavor High ($15; amazon.com) gives delicious, healthy recipes and general health tips for beginner grillers. Or, if your dad is a grill pro, get him the Weber Style grill pan ($23; weber.com), which is perfect for grilling smaller items like shrimp, scallops, or your favorite fruits and veggies. If Dad likes to do it himself, let him grow his own ingredients with the Culinary Herb Garden Growing Kit ($25;Â amazon.com).