Healthy Father's Day Gifts for All Dads

Father’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put on those thinking caps. And don't even think about getting him a tie—30% of dads report that a tie is what they want least, according to a Families Online Magazine survey. This Father’s Day, impress Dad by knowing just what he wants. Health.com has handpicked healthy gift items for every type of dad (and budget).
The cook
Chances are, Dad will break out the grill sometime this summer, so offer him healthier grilling options. The Joy of Healthy Grilling: Keeping the Fat Low and the Flavor High ($15; amazon.com) gives delicious, healthy recipes and general health tips for beginner grillers. Or, if your dad is a grill pro, get him the Weber Style grill pan ($23; weber.com), which is perfect for grilling smaller items like shrimp, scallops, or your favorite fruits and veggies. If Dad likes to do it himself, let him grow his own ingredients with the Culinary Herb Garden Growing Kit ($25;Â amazon.com).
The new dad
Sleepless nights are enough stress! Minimize the physical stress on his body by taking Baby out with the ERGObaby Carrier ($94-$105; ergobabycarrier.com). Unlike other baby carriers, ERGObaby is ergonomically designed to distribute the baby’s weight evenly on your shoulders and hips. If Junior is taking away from Dad's gym time, help him stay in shape with the Strollometer ($40; strollometer.com). The Strollometer attaches to a stroller and measures distance, time, and speed as he races around the block.
The jet-setter
For the dad who travels, the Elemis Universal Traveler for Him Set ($95; elemis.com) is filled with everything he needs to keep his skin energized and hydrated. The set includes a deep-cleanse facial wash, skin-soothing shave gel, and aching muscle super soak. The ultrasoft Eagle Creek Compact Comfort Pillow ($20; eaglecreek.com) is perfect for long flights. It fits comfortably around Dad’s neck and inflates in just two breaths.
The stressed-out dad
Give Dad the gift of relaxation this Fatherâ€™s Day with this colorful and easy-to-install Rainbow Mayan Hammock ($70; blisshammocks.com). Dad can read Stress Reduction for Busy People ($13; amazon.com) as he swings away. If your dad likes a challenge, let him exercise his brain with a New York Times Crossword Puzzle Society membership ($45 per year; nytstore.com). Research shows that mind puzzles help retain memory with age.
The dad watching his weight
Show Dad your support in his efforts to have a healthier lifestyle. The Accusplit AE120XL pedometer ($20; 800-935-1996) helps keep Dad on track, with a goal of 10,000 steps a day. Give Dad no excuse to eat unhealthy with a Fruit-of-the-Month Club from the Fruit Company ($60-$400; thefruitcompany.com). Each month heâ€™ll receive fresh fruit right to his door!
If your Dad has diabetes, heâ€™s probably watching his weight and his foot health. Minor foot injuries in diabetics can lead to major problems. Try the Insight Foot Care Scale ($80; amazon.com) that weighs and makes it easy for Dad to check his feet.
The athletic dad
Keep your tech-loving dad on the move with Garmin’s Forerunner 310XT ($350; garmin.com). This gadget is GPS-enabled and tracks distance, heart rate, and calories burned; plus, it can upload results to a computer. The Asics GEL-Nimbus Cushion running shoes ($125; asicsamerica.com for retailers) are lightweight, built for comfort, and easy on the joints. While Dad’s out in the sun, keep him protected with Mission Skincare sunscreen ($9; missionskincare.com). It’s scent free and endorsed by athletes like Sergio Garcia and Carmelo Anthony.
