Very Berry Recipes

Berries are a sweet addition to salads, desserts, and breakfasts. However, these fruits are more than juicy toppings—they're loaded with antioxidants and phytochemicals that may help prevent certain cancers.This simple—but somewhat messy—dessert combines the creamy texture of yogurt with a perfect cookie crunch. It's consistency is similar to an ice cream sandwich, but without any of the saturated fat. Because this recipe uses three antioxidant-rich berries, you get maximum health benefits for minimum calories.