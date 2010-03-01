Very Berry Recipes

March 01, 2010
Go wild for berries

Berries are a sweet addition to salads, desserts, and breakfasts. However, these fruits are more than juicy toppings—they're loaded with antioxidants and phytochemicals that may help prevent certain cancers.

Fresh Berry Napoleon
This simple—but somewhat messy—dessert combines the creamy texture of yogurt with a perfect cookie crunch. It's consistency is similar to an ice cream sandwich, but without any of the saturated fat. Because this recipe uses three antioxidant-rich berries, you get maximum health benefits for minimum calories.

Try this recipe: Fresh Berry Napoleon
Black and Blue Berries in Ginger Syrup

Sometimes a rich chocolate dessert is just too much on a warm summer day. The citrus flavors and tangy ginger make this a satisfying, but not-too-sweet, end to your meal. And blueberries are as refreshing as they are healthy—several studies show their ability to protect against cardiovascular disease and age-related conditions.

Try this recipe: Black and Blue Berries in Ginger Syrup
Strawberry Shortcakes

This summertime dessert weighs in at less than 1 gram of fat per serving. Most heavy syrups up the calorie intake, but this winning combination of orange juice, vanilla extract, and calorie-free sweetener makes for a light, sweet topping. And strawberries are rich in cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Try this recipe: Strawberry Shortcakes
Chocolate Chip Pavlovas With Raspberries and Apricots

Tart raspberries are the perfect complement to the delicate and sweet Pavlova. Though this recipe cuts the amount of sugar in half, the semisweet chocolate chips help to keep the rich flavor. Topping with a dollop of yogurt adds a creamy texture, and raspberries are an excellent source of vitamin C and manganese.

Try this recipe: Chocolate Chip Pavlovas With Raspberries and Apricots

