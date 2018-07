Amy, a 34-year-old mother of four who lives in Tennessee, blogs at All About Bipolar under the handle “atorturedsoul.” (Amy, shown here with her husband in a recent picture, does not use her last name online.)On her very professional-looking blog, Amy writes about family, her experience with bipolar I and psychosis , and the portrayal of mental illness in movies, among other topics. Best of all, she’s a truly dedicated blogger, usually posting once or twice a day.