Quick Fixes for Skin Problems

Health.com
April 24, 2012
1 of 5

Forehead breakouts

The Cause: Hairstyling-product residue

The Fix: No need to treat your entire face with drying anti-acne products, swipe Bioré Triple Action Astringent ($5.99; drugstores) on your forehead after you cleanse; it has salicylic acid, a proven pimple-fighter.
Advertisement
2 of 5

Puffy eyes

The Cause: Sleeping on your stomach

The Fix: Dab Philosophy Eye Hope ($48) around your eyes before bed and in the morning. It contains alpha glucosyl hesperidin, a powerful anti-inflammatory derived from citrus peel that stimulates circulation, helping to reduce puffiness and (bonus!) diminish dark circles.
3 of 5

Dry skin

The Cause: Long, hot showers (and overdrying soaps)

The Fix: Shorten your shower time and try a hydrating product like Dove Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Wash with Nutrium Moisture ($3.77; drugstores), a new emollient-rich complex that replenishes your skin’s lipid layer to help prevent moisture loss.
Advertisement
4 of 5

A brow furrow

The Cause: Squinting due to poor eyesight

The Fix: Soften lines around your eyes with Wexler Fastscription Advanced No-Injection Wrinkle Smoother ($29.50), which has argireline, a peptide complex that relaxes wrinkles by diminishing muscle contractions.
Advertisement
5 of 5

Skin redness

The Cause: Grainy exfoliating scrubs

The Fix: Get skin that’s glowier—not redder—with Aveeno Positively Ageless Warming Scrub ($8.99; drugstores). Its soft polyethelene beads slough away dulling dead skin cells to reveal younger-looking skin without causing irritation or redness.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up