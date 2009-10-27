Road Trip Essentials
Subscribe
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Mind & Body
Road Trip Essentials
Amy Rae Gerber
October 27, 2009
1 of 8
Driving in style
Driving to your vacation this year? Stock the car with these must-haves.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Cozy up
Bring the
Old Navy Lightweight Hoodie
($24.50) and you’ll be warm in over-air-conditioned rest stops. Made of thin cotton, it won’t take up much space in your bag.
3 of 8
Rent a green ride
Help the planet by getting a
Hertz Green Collection Prius Rental Car
(rates at airports: around $50 daily and $350 weekly). The electric-and-gas car seats five.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Cool it
Leave the bulky plastic cooler at home, and keep drinks cold with
Built’s Large Market Tote
($40). Made of insulating, stretchy neoprene, it’s lightweight and machine washable.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Caffeine swap
Instead of coffee drinks, go for an organic
GURU Juicy Superfruit or Juicy Tangerine Energy Drink
($2.29). Its blend of juice plus herbal extracts of guarana, echinacea, ginkgo biloba, and ginseng is packed with antioxidants and helps you stay alert.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Ted Morrison
Quick fix
Where’s that bandage just when you need it? Save yourself a diversion to the drugstore by stashing a
Mini First Aid Kit
($6.99 each) right in your glove compartment.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Ted Morrison
No-guilt snack
When the munchies hit, grab some
FoodShouldTasteGood Yellow Corn Chips
($4.99). They’re trans fat– and cholesterol-free, with a good amount of fiber, too.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Ted Morrison
Remember everything
Jot down your fave venues in the
Best Places Travel Journal
($13.95), which includes fill-in sections and is small enough to fit in your bag.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up