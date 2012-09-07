Green Guide to Spa Living

Tracie Martyn Enzyme Exfoliant has enzymes, botanical brighteners, and anti-inflammatory extracts. ($90; www.traciemartyn.com)
Advertisement
2 of 10
Vegetable fiber skin brush
Stimulate circulation and give rough spots like your knees, feet, and elbows a mini-massage (and serious sloughing) with this body brush. Earth Therapeutics Tampico Vegetable Fiber Skin Brush ($9.99; www.earththerapeutics.com)
3 of 10
Bodhi balm
Get ready to mingle with Bodhi Balm from Buddha Nose. Dab onto your temples for instant calm. Frankincense, juniper berry, and other essential oils help melt muscle tension and end-of-day brain-fry. ($20, www.buddhanose.com)
Advertisement
4 of 10
Bath and Body Works stress relief
Zen scent. Dab Bath and Body Works Instant Aromatherapy Stress Relief on pulse points; its eucalyptus and spearmint scents ease tension. ($10; www.bathandbodyworks.com)
Advertisement
5 of 10
Naturopathica's Deep Forest Bath and Body Oil
Congestion cure. Ease a stuffy nose—and an achy body—by adding a few drops of Naturopathica’s Deep Forest Bath and Body Oil to your bath. Its white pine, balsam fir, and ylang ylang essential oils, combined with soothing steam from the bath, help clear clogged sinuses. ($32; www.naturopathica.com)
Advertisement
6 of 10
Dr. Weil tea soak
After a long day in heels, treat your feet to Dr. Weil for Origins’ The Way of the Bath Matcha Tea Soak. With antioxidants and Japanese sea salts, it’s sure to refresh your feet—it won’t hurt your sanity, either. ($45; Origins.com)
Advertisement
7 of 10
Earth Therapeutics foot wipes
Soak up some sweat (your feet produce about 1 cup of perspiration a day) with Earth Therapeutics’ Portable Clean + Cool Foot Wipes, made with antibacterial tea tree oil and cooling mint. ($5.99 for 15 sheets; EarthTherapeutics.com)
Advertisement
8 of 10
Kiehl's mineral muscle soak
Soothe achy muscles with the chamomile flowers in Kiehl’s Mineral Muscle Soak Foaming Relaxing Bath With Sea Salts and Aloe Vera ($18.50; Kiehls.com).
Advertisement
9 of 10
Zia Natural Skincare Bamboo Exfoliant
Exfoliating body product. Zia Natural Skincare Bamboo Exfoliant. Green beauty gets high tech: Infused with bamboo—a renewable resource—this paraben-free exfoliant sloughs off dead skin, while yucca extract hydrates and rice bran revives your skin’s natural luster. ($19.94-$24.95; www.drugstore.com)
Advertisement
10 of 10
Dr. Hauschka rose body oil
Made from damask rose, jojoba, and organic sunflower oils, this delicately scented body oil calms and soothes even the most irritated skin. Add a few drops to your lotion each morning and start the day on a sweet note. ($28.95; Drhauschka.com)
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.