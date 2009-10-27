Green Guide to Cleaning: Kitchen & Bath

Why would you spray chemicals all over your counters when you’re going to serve dinner there later? Seventh Generation’s kitchen cleaner uses hydrogen peroxide—a safe alternative to bleach—to cut grease and remove tough stains. Plus, the earthy wild-orange-and-cedar spice scent makes cleaning up an aromatic experience. ($5.99; chefcentral.com)
Arm & Hammer Essentials Glass
Made from plant-based cleaners derived from coconuts and palm-kernel oil, the Essentials glass cleaner is safe and smart. Once you’ve used up your bottle, plug in a replacement cartridge, add water, and voilà: You have a brand-new bottle of cleaner without a host of extra packaging. (starter kit, $3.99; Armandhammeressentials.com)
Planet Dishwashing Liquid
Planet owner Stefan Jacobs spent years as a commercial fisherman, so he’s well attuned to the fact that tons of chemicals get washed down our drains and wind up in our water supply. The company’s dishwashing liquid is 100% biodegradable, and it’s safe to use to wash your produce, your car—even your pet. ($3.52;
Ecover Dishwashing Tablets
Add an Ecover dishwashing tablet to a full dishwasher. The product is plant-based and biodegradable, and the box is made of 95% recycled cardboard. ($7.77, Ecover.com)
