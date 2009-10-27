Green Guide to Food: Snacks and Sides

1 of 6

Sandwich bread: The Baker Organic Pomegranate & Blueberry

This fruit-laced bread can do it all. Top it with almond butter to get your day going, use it to spiff up your turkey sandwich, or serve it with your spinach salad at dinner. Each slice has 15 grams of whole grains, 3 grams of fiber, and only 100 calories. ($5, grocery stores)