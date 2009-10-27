Green Guide to Food: Snacks and Sides

Sandwich bread: The Baker Organic Pomegranate & Blueberry
This fruit-laced bread can do it all. Top it with almond butter to get your day going, use it to spiff up your turkey sandwich, or serve it with your spinach salad at dinner. Each slice has 15 grams of whole grains, 3 grams of fiber, and only 100 calories. ($5, grocery stores)
Advertisement
2 of 6
Quick-and-easy side dish: Marrakesh Express Mango Salsa Couscous
Couscous is a bit of a wallflower in the flavor department. But this all-natural mix (less than 200 calories per serving) brings on the tangy-sweet flavor of mango salsa. Serve it with chicken, seafood, or pork tenderloin for a sensational dinner. ($3, grocery stores)
We were wowed by this organic, MSG-free noodle mix. Once your water is boiling, this meal comes together in about 6 minutes and serves 3. It has just 280 calories with 9 grams of protein and a reasonable amount of sodium (390 milligrams) for something so flavorful. Toss in cooked chicken strips or cubed tofu for a protein boost. ($3.50, Worldpantry.com)
Advertisement
4 of 6
Chips: Popchips Original Potato Chips
These totally natural, preservative-free chips are the ideal treat for salty snackers. The chips are air-popped instead of fried and seasoned with a bit of sea salt for a great clean flavor. Each single-serving bag has just 120 calories and 4.5 grams of fat (no saturated or trans). ($3, grocery and health food stores)
Advertisement
5 of 6
Danielle pumpkin chips
Need an afternoon pick-me-up? Go for some all-natural crunch with Danielle’s thick-cut gourmet pumpkin chips. They’re preservative- and trans fat–free, making them a great pick for lunchboxes too. ($43 per case of twelve 2-ounce packs, neherbalfoods.com)
Advertisement
6 of 6
Oogie's all natural gourmet popcorn
It’s cheesy, salty, and melts in your mouth. Oh, and it’s full of all-natural ingredients. What are you waiting for? ($52 for a case of fifteen 5-ounce packs, Oogiesnacks.com)
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.