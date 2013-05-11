8 Ways to Protect Your Health (And the Planet)

2 of 9

Take shorter showers

Install a waterproof timer in your shower, and set it to five minutes. Even better: Replace your showerhead with one of the new “low-flow” or “water-saving” models. They’re easy to install and available at home-improvement stores. Look for a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute (gpm) or less; older showerheads have flow rates of around 5.5 gpm. (And, don’t worry, you’ll still be able to get the shampoo suds out of your hair.)



Why it’s good for the Earth: Using a low-flow showerhead, a family of four can conserve almost 15,000 gallons of water per year.



Why it’s good for you: Hot water strips skin of its natural oils, so spending less time in the shower can result in better-hydrated skin.