8 Low-Calorie Springtime Treats
Home
Weight Loss
8 Low-Calorie Springtime Treats
Health.com
June 02, 2013
8 Spring Treats Under 80 Calories
Can't resist all those pastel-colored confections and not-so-innocent chocolate bunnies? Here are eight waist-friendly ways to satisfy your sweet-tooth this Easter.
PEEPS bunnies
Indulge in 2 PEEPS Brand
Marshmallow Bunnies
for only
65 calories
.
Strawberry papaya wedge
1 Strawberry papaya wedge will only cost you a miniscule 50 calories.
Spring Oreo
Enjoy 1 Spring Oreo With Yellow Crème for only
54 calories
.
Coconut egg
1 Coconut Egg from Godiva's Eggstra Special Box will only set you back a delicious
64 calories
.
Cranberry Ginger Jazz
Try a Cranberry Ginger Jazz (4 ounces diet ginger ale, 8 ounces Diet Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, 1 ounce orange juice) this fruity drink only adds up to
19 calories
.
Chocolate mini lamb
Have 1 of Lindt's Milk Chocolate Mini Lamb for only
50 calories
.
Twister lollipop
Enjoying 1
Teeny Tiny Twister Lollipop
will only cost you
64 calories
.
Blueberry yogurt
Mix up Dannon Light & Fit 0% Plus Blueberry Yogurt (4 ounces) with 2 tablespoons blueberries and indulge for only
71 calories
.
