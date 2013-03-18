How to Get Full Fabulous Hair

The right cut, color, and products can make your hair lusher than ever. Secrets ahead.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Choose the right shampoo
"Look for a volumizing shampoo that coats the hair with thickeners. Scan the ingredient list for things like panthenol, proteins, and amino acids."—Jim Hammer, a cosmetic chemist in Easton, Massachusetts
Rediscover mousse. "Mousse creates long-lasting body and volume, blow-dries beautifully, and can last for days without becoming sticky or greasy. Squirt some onto a vented brush, and rake it through from roots to tips before blow-drying."—Nathaniel Hawkins, TRESemmé celebrity stylist
Time-saving tip: "Hair powder is my secret weapon. It thickens on contact and absorbs oils that make hair slick and limp."—Christina Cipro, stylist at Blow, the New York Blow Dry Bar in New York City
3 of 4
Be a roller girl
"A supereasy way to build body in fine hair: After blow-drying, grab a section from the top of your head and lift upward. Wrap hair around the roller, away from your face. Once you've covered your whole head, let set for five minutes, mist on a soft-hold spray, then remove the rollers and style with your fingers."—Eugene Toye, stylist at Rita Hazan Salon in New York City
Swap out that metal-barrel brush: "Round brushes with ceramic barrels are key for body. They retain heat better than metal ones and are gentler on hair, so you can make waves without singeing your strands."—Mario Russo, owner of The Mario Russo Salon in Boston
Don't go monotone: "Weaving in a few shades of color can create a more dimensional, light-reflective hue that looks incredibly lush."—Ben Stewart, director of color for Cutler/Redken salons
Advertisement
4 of 4
Think layers
"Layers are a must! If hair is midlength or longer, layering the bottom 4 inches will add lift at the crown. Short, fine hair can also benefit from layers if they're cut bluntly and straight across."—Eva Scrivo, owner of Eva Scrivo salon in New York City
Raid the fridge: "Add body with beer! Stouts are rich in hops, a type of wheat protein that plumps up strands. Pour on a half-pint, massage it in, slip on a shower cap for 20 minutes, and then rinse. Afterward, use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner."—Jet Rhys, owner of Jet Rhys Salon in San Diego
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.