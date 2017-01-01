Crohn's can run in families.

Bottom Line: Your risk of Crohn's is higher if you have a family history of the disease, or if your ancestors are from Eastern Europe. Siblings of Crohn's patients are up to 30 times more likely to develop the disease.

Crohn's is contagious.

Bottom Line: While the cause of Crohn's is not certain, what is certain is that you can't catch it from your neighbor or coworker. The onset may involve an abnormal immune response to bacteria or a virus in your gut.

