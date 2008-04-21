Primary care doctors should screen for sleep disorders at regular exams, according to the American College of Physicians—especially since sleep problems are linked to medical conditions including high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, and obesity.



A good doctor will make you feel comfortable discussing sleep issues, says David Schulman, MD, director of the Emory Sleep Disorders Laboratory in Atlanta. If your doctor doesn't bring up your concerns, don't be shy: The more information you provide, the easier it will be to get the help you need.

Health.com