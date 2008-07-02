People with chronic pain often have disappointing experiences with the health-care system. Beverly Thorn, PhD, professor of psychology at the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, empowers patients to play a collaborative role in their care. In this video, Thorn explains how to communicate effectively with your doctor and get the most out of every visit.
For more information on getting the treatment you need, see our Chronic Pain Health Journey.
How You Can Maximize Communication With Your Physician
