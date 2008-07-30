“Doctors often assume that patients’ memories at the time of a visit may not adequately represent what’s going on,” says Russell Portenoy, MD, chairman of the Department of Pain Medicine and Palliative Care at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City. In this video, Dr. Portenoy explains what patients should keep in their pain diaries and how that information will help their doctors provide better care.



