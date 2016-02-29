Expert Advice: Can depression make my psoriasis even worse?

Q: My skin trouble really makes me depressed. Can depression make my skin even worse?

A: Few studies have attempted to evaluated depression in people with psoriasis. The degree of itching is strongly correlated with depressed mood. The shame or embarrassment some people feel about their psoriasis results in avoidance of common social activities, like sports and swimming, which can deprive them of the benefits of exercise and sun exposure. Depression makes psoriasis worse through direct and indirect suppression of the immune system. Some psoriasis therapies may contribute to depression.