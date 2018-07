Getty ImagesQ: What is a helpful supplement regimen for someone with persistent psoriasis?

A: I would suggest omega-3 fish oil, up to 2 grams 3 times daily. Nordic Naturals is a good brand. And Vitamin D3, up to 10,000 IU daily. You should have your doctor check your baseline level first, and follow his or her suggested dosage for 3 months, then have your level re-checked. Aim for a target of 65 ng/mL.